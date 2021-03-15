Jasprit Bumrah marries sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan; shares photos

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The cricketer took to social media to share photos from the wedding ceremony. "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," said Bumrah on Twitter, along with two pictures from the wedding.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa. Bumrah and Ganesan managed to keep their relationship private. The low-key affair was attended by close friends and family. While the two were rumoured to be in a relationship, they never confirmed it.

Also read: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni sports monk-like avatar in new look; photo 'breaks' the internet

Also read: Upstox pips Groww to become IPL's official partner