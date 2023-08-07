Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki

On Sunday, stones were yet again thrown at a Vande Bharat Express travelling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, shattering a coach's window. The incident took place near Safedabad Railway Station in Barabanki.

The Vande Bharat Express reached Lucknow at 10:40 am.

The incident took place while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual campaign for the beautification of the railway stations was going on. Barabanki's Railway Police has started an investigation against unidentified individuals, and the probe is underway.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort team informed the control room about the unfortunate incident. Upon receiving the information, an RFP Inspector reached the spot but found no unruly elements or witnesses at the incident scene.

A case was filed under the applicable sections for damaging public property, endangering the lives of passengers, and damaging government property.

This is not the first time Vande Bharat train has seen stone pelting. Earlier in July, a group of people threw stones at the Vande Bharat Express near Ayodhya, breaking its windowpanes. In this case, three men were taken into custody.

The police had said the men had thrown stones at the train after goats of one of the involved were mowed down by Vande Bharat Express on July 9.

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka was also attacked with stones at the same time, resulting in slight damage to a windowpane in one of the chair cars.

In another similar case, six windows of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express were broken by stones pelting in Bengaluru in February of this year, which prompted the South Western Railway (SWR) to step up patrols in places where such instances have been reported.

