Straight out of 'Farzi! Man throws currency notes on Gurugram road to recreate scene from web series

In a bizarre incident, a man was seen throwing currency notes from his car on the Golf Course Road of Haryana.



This act reminds us of a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi, which showed the actor and his friends throwing fake currency notes on the road to prevent police from catching them.



The man throwing the notes in Gurugram was wearing a mask on his face while sitting in the boot of his white-colored vehicle and throwing currency notes in the air. However, it could be ascertained whether the notes were real or not.



Police took note of the incident and filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the main culprit has been identified.

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter.



(Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023



Vikas Kaushik, ACP (DLF Gurugram) told ANI, “Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified."



The two accused posted the video on Instagram as reels and it instantly went viral, further allowing police to file a case against the two men. The main accused has been taken into custody.



Recently, the ex-sarpanch of Agol village in Kekri tehsil of Gujarat was seen showering Rs 500 currency notes as a crowd gathered under the house.

According to reports, money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav’s nephew, Razak’s wedding.



