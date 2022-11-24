‘Such actors should be banned’, says Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey on Richa Chadha controversy

Richa Chadha controversial Galwan tweet: The spokesperson of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Anand Dubey said that actors who make anti-national tweets should be banned. His comments come after Fukrey and Madam Chief Minister actor Richa Chadha stirred a hornet’s nest with her recent tweet about the clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces at the Galwan valley.

Dubey told news agency ANI, “An actor Richa Chadha has made a joke dragging Galwan valley in her tweet. I demand the CM and HM take stringent action on this. Such actors who make anti-national tweets should be banned.” Dubey was not the only one to condemn Chadha’s remarks as Twitter users were furious once the tweet gained traction on social media and condemned Chadha for her remarks.

A user wrote, “The industry makes hue and cry about boycott calls and fall-off of BO. But are they on corrective measures? Doesn’t look so! The problem is not these few irrelevant people who sunk the film industry image with their career, the problem is those also who remain silent.”

Another user harked back to the boycott Bollywood trend and wrote, “Thanks Richa Chadha to remind us why to Boycott Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, the actor has issued an apology after her tweet on Galwan stoked controversy. She said her intention was not to hurt anyone and apologised if her words triggered this feeling. While replying to Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s comments on taking PoK back, Chadha said, “Galwan says hi.”

Commenting on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s assertion with regards to reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Lieutenant General Dwivedi had said the Indian Army will execute any order by the Government of India, including taking back PoK.

Dwivedi said, “The military is always ready to make sure that the ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply.”

Around 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese PLA forces in Galwan in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

