'Superhit' Kylian Mbappe known to more people in India than in France: PM Modi in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday said that French footballer Kylian Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France. He further added that Mbappe is a "superhit" among the youth in India.

"French football player Kylian Mbappe is a super hit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi's comment came during his address to Indian community in Paris on Thursday.

Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a 180-million-euro deal in 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's most prominent players. He scored a hat-trick in France's 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina before helping PSG win a record 11th French title.

In his speech, Modi also outlined India's fast-paced development and asserted that while the world is moving towards a new order, India's strength and role are also changing very quickly.

Furthermore, he mentioned India's presidency of the G20 in this context and noted how the world has been left impressed by the way the country has been hosting various events.

Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille in France and also said that Indian students doing masters in the European country will now get five-year-long post-study work visas.

Highlighting India's democratic and pluralistic credentials, he said it is the mother of democracy and a model of diversity as well.

On July 14 (Friday), PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, which will see the participation of a 269-member Indian tri-service contingent.

