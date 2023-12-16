Suryakumar Yadav shares a cryptic post after Rohit Sharma’s removal as Mumbai Indians captain

The Mumbai Indians camp has been abuzz with unspoken emotions ever since Rohit Sharma's surprise removal as captain. Now, Suryakumar Yadav has added fuel to the fire with his own ambiguous social media post, leaving fans to decipher the hidden meanings.

Expressing his sentiments over Mumbai Indians' decision to remove Rohit Sharma from the captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav shared an emoji of a broken heart on X and Instagram. Yadav has gained leadership experience by captaining India in two recent T20I series: the five-match series against Australia at home and the three-match series against South Africa.

💔 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 16, 2023

On December 15, the Mumbai Indians shocked everyone by choosing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their skipper for the IPL 2024 season.

Suryakumar Yadav served as the vice-captain for Mumbai Indians in the previous IPL and took charge in some matches when Rohit Sharma assumed the role of an Impact Player. Yadav is not the first Mumbai Indians cricketer to post a cryptic message following Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain.

Jasprit Bumrah, the team's star pacer, had also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story shortly after Pandya's return. “Silence is sometimes the best answer,” Bumrah wrote on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya, who returned to Mumbai Indians after a stint with Gujarat, led the new franchise to a title in their debut IPL season. Despite losing in the final against the Chennai Super Kings, he defended their title this year.

Mumbai Indians' history reflects a pattern of decisive captaincy changes. In 2013, faced with a challenging start under Ricky Ponting's captaincy, the franchise turned to Rohit Sharma, resulting in their first-ever IPL title. Since then, Rohit has captained the team to four more titles, equalling the record for the most championships held by any captain alongside MS Dhoni.

