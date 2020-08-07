Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty; ED summons actress

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency has booked her under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case would be investigated by the anti-corruption unit Vl of the CBI. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty as well as four others in connection with the case.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over the case to the CBI on the request of Rajput's family. It was being investigated by Patna Police and Mumbai Police simultaneously. The Bihar government has given its approval for investigation across the entire state and other places related to the crime. But if the probe needs to go beyond Bihar, then the CBI would require separate permissions.

Since Rajput's death took place in Mumbai, the team would require special permission from the Maharashtra government.

Some of the allegations against Chakraborty, her father Indrojit, mother Sandhya and brother Showik and associate Samuel are:

1. Rajput wanted to leave the film industry and move to Coorg but Chakraborty was not supportive of the idea.

2. When Chakraborty thought that Rajput would not agree to stay in Mumbai, she took away large amounts of cash and jewellery, credit cards and other important documents.

3. Why no consent was taken from family members if Rajput was treated for mental illness?

4. Rhea Chakraborty took Rajput to her residence during the treatment and he reportedly overdosed.

5. Chakraborty reportedly forced Rajput to drop projects where she was not cast as the main lead opposite him.

6. His staff was changed by Chakraborty and replaced by people known to her.

7. Investigation on if and how much money was defrauded by Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned the actress and asked her to appear on Friday. However, the agency has not been able to establish contact with her.

Former business manager Shruti Modi, his house manager Samuel Miranda, Chakraborty's chartered accountant Ritesh Shah have been summoned as well. The agency had earlier questioned Chartered Accountant of the late actor, Sandip Sridhar.

