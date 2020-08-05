Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI takes over investigation; Bihar Gov suggests probe into KK Singh's complaint

The probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been taken over by CBI, Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The transfer of investigation was recommended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following which Centre accepted the request. This development comes amid a war of words between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police that were investigating the case.

"The Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar and other places related to the case to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to Investigative and enquire into the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput," stated a notification by Bihar government.

Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan had also approved the transfer of investigation into Rajput's death. He added that the CBI should also investigate and supervise the case registered by Rajput's father KK Singh. KK Singh had filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty stating that the actress instigated the actor to take his own life.

KK Singh also met Nitish Kumar. He had also released a video on Monday stating that he had informed Mumbai Police that Rajput's life was under threat. Mumbai Police, however, refuted the claim and said that they had not received any complaint from Singh.

Mumbai Police said in a statement, "Today, Sh KK Singh, Father of late Sh Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. However, one Shri. OP Singh IPS the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter."

