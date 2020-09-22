Sushant Singh Rajput case: Deepika Padukone under NCB lens in drug probe

In the latest twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Deepika Padukone's name has come up in the drugs probe. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were also named earlier. The Narcotics Control Bureau may summon these actresses for interrogation soon.

The name of the Bajirao Mastani actress cropped up in a WhatsApp chat discovered during the investigation. The NCB has also acquired the actress' WhatsApp chats with a Kwan talent management agency employee, Karishma.

Here's the transcript of the conversation between Deepika Padukone (D) and Karishma (K):

10:03 am: D writes: K, you have Maal?

10:05 am: K replies: Yes, but at home. I am at Bandra.

10:05 am: K writes: I can ask Amit if you want.

10:07 am: D writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

10:08 am: K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it.

10:12 am: D writes: Hash na?

10:12 am: D writes: Not weed.

10:14 am: K writes: What time are you coming to Koko?

10:15 am: D writes: 1130/12ish

10:15 am: D writes: Till what time is Shal there?

K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Karishma works with Jaya Saha, with whom Rhea Chakraborty was chatting about CBD oil, as a manager in the talent management agency. Kwan talent management agency has signed contracts with several A-list actors and actresses and Deepika Padukone is one of them. Jaya Saha was questioned for four hours on Monday. According to an India Today report, the central agency has also acquired chats between Saha and Karishma wherein they can be seen discussing drugs.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut fired a salvo at Padukone for her name cropping up in the NCB investigation. The Manikarnika actress tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, MAAL HAI KYA?"



Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager , MAAL HAI KYA? #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is currently being investigated by three agencies- CBI, NCB and the ED. While the CBI is probing the circumstances that led to the Kai Po Che actor's death, the NCB and the ED are probing the drugs and money laundering angles respectively.

