Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED hands Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat records over to CBI, NCB

Enforcement Directorate had been probing money laundering allegations in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case for the past few weeks. Recently, the ED handed over Rhea Chakraborty's chat records to the CBI who have been put in charge of the probe by the Supreme court. ED also handed over the chat records to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a possible drug angle.

A WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and Shruti Modi allegedly reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput promised to quit marijuana, according to India Today. According to chat records from January 2020, Sushant broke down during a meeting, followed by a message that said the actor would seek treatment immediately.

According to the chat records, Rhea had a contact saved with the name of Shruti 2. Shruti 2 in the chat records is seen saying that the late actor said that he had quit weed yesterday. She also said that he has gone off to sleep and that she is leaving for the day. Shruti Modi also wrote, "Morning 11 Sahil has to go to Aarogya Nidhi na".

Aarogyanidhi is a hospital in western suburbs of Mumbai and Sahil here is the bodyguard working for Sushant. Rhea responded in affirmative to the message confirming that she was keeping a check on Sushant's health and was coordinating with each and every person involved.

The chat records also suggest that despite constant medical care, Sushant Singh Rajput was 'still not healing' and the actor's doctor should be consulted about further treatment.

Rhea Chakraborty was allegedly using illegal drugs such as MDMA, hashish and marijuana, according to chat records between Samuel Sushi (Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda) and Jaya Shah, according to IndiaToday.

Chakraborty's lawyer has denied all these claims including drug usage. He issued a statement that read, "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat on June 14. On August 19, the Supreme Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

