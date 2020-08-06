Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED assesses girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's net worth, property purchases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating suspected money laundering in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has found that the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty's net worth rose from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh in the last few days.

ED sources told India Today that according to her Income Tax Returns (ITR) records, her net worth jumped from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, and then Rs 14 lakh. They added that despite a meager net worth, Rhea bought two properties in Mumbai, one in her name and the other in her family members' name. However, it is still not clear who paid for the purchase.

The flat located in Khar (East) in Mumbai, suspected to be owned by Rhea, is under the agency's scanner. Sources added that ED could investigate the money trail during the purchase of the said flat, which includes analysing the payments made to the seller and accounts used to make those payments.

ED has asked her for the property papers which it is expected to receive on Thursday. The federal probe agency has examined two companies of Sushant so far. Meanwhile, another company based in Delhi is yet to be examined.

ED is also not satisfied with the statement given by Sushant's chartered accountant (CA) Sandeep Sridhar. The agency has also sent summons to Rhea through e-mail but hasn't received any response yet.

ED questioned Sridhar earlier this week and recorded his statement as well. The questioning lasted for over 11 hours when the agency asked him about Sushant's bank accounts and transactions from those accounts, particularly held in Bandra branch of two private banks.

The agency had also summoned Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, her brother Showik, and father Indrojit Chakraborty. ED also questioned Samuel Miranda, another suspect in the case. Miranda worked as Sushant's house manager.

The agency officials questioned him for over 14 hours on Wednesday at their Mumbai office, located in Ballard Estate.

Meanwhile, ED has summoned Rhea to come on Friday and record her statement. Her brother, Showik, could be called next week to record his statement. Showik was the director of the two firms with Sushant.