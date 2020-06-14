Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shocked fans, heartbroken celebs can't reconcile

Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues as news about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning. He was 34. According to initial reports, Rajput was suffering from depression, which might have led him to kill himself. However, no suicide note has been recovered so far.

From actors to politicians and fans, Twitterati took to the microblogging site to mourn the death of the actor. Rajput made a name for himself on the small screen with TV series Pavitra Rishta. He later went and starred in popular films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.His last film was Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

News of Rajput's death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian was found dead. Some of his friends were also at home as per initial reports. Police report says he was suffering from depression for the last 6 months.

Born in Patna, Rajput is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.

Fans and colleagues mourned the death of the actor:

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

