Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shocked fans, heartbroken celebs can't reconcile

Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues as news about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning. He was 34. According to initial reports, Rajput was suffering from depression, which might have led him to kill himself. However, no suicide note has been recovered so far.
From actors to politicians and fans, Twitterati took to the microblogging site to mourn the death of the actor. Rajput made a name for himself on the small screen with TV series Pavitra Rishta. He later went and starred in popular films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.His last film was Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.
News of Rajput's death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian was found dead. Some of his friends were also at home as per initial reports. Police report says he was suffering from depression for the last 6 months.
Born in Patna, Rajput is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.
Fans and colleagues mourned the death of the actor:
He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO- Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much Id enjoyed the film and wish Id been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his familyAkshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
The news of Sushant Singh Rajputs death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020
Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020
I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020
Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon.Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020
Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajputUrmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020
how tragic..
RIP
Still cant believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...cant say anything...its to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020
#sushantsinghrajput
Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I cant believe! My heart goes out to his family.Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020
You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020
Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.
Kindly be kind to all.
Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput
Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soonShekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020
RIP #SushantSinghRajput
Life is fragile and we dont know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmbVirender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020
I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajputHarsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020
I just saw and loved his performances in Chichore and Kai Po Che. This is heartbreaking. A self-made successful star at his peak. God give strength to the devastated family and friends and everyone else he knew and worked with.Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 14, 2020
RIP! #SushantSinghRajput
Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakWSaina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020
We are shocked to learn about the sad news regarding film actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) June 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/V7U1idWWAV
Shocking! Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput.. condolences to his loved ones.. gutted by this news.Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 14, 2020
Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeORannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020
Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajputdulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020
Absolutely shocked and taken aback.Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 14, 2020
This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly.
This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I cant believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain.... pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FLKaran Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020
