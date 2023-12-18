Swarved Mahamandir: PM Modi inaugurates meditation centre spread across 3 lakh sq ft; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir, located in the Umaraha area of Varanasi, on Monday. After the inauguration, PM Modi, along with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, took a tour of the centre that is designed to fit around 20,000 people at a time for meditation. Swarved Mahamandir is built across seven floors.

During his visit to the temple, PM Modi also participated in the centenary celebration of Vihangam Yoga. This is the second time PM has visited the place; his first visit was in December 2021.

The yearly congregation of Vihangam Yog marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, a 19th-century spiritual leader, mystic poet, and seer. The Mahamandir has the idol of the venerated seer.

About Swarved Mahamandir:

Swarved Mahamandir is situated in the Umaraha area, which is approximately 12 km from the Varanasi city centre; the meditation centre is spread over an area of 3,00,000 square feet. The temple is designed with 125 petal lotus domes and has a seating capacity of 20,000, which makes it one of the biggest meditation centres in the world.

Sadguru Acharya Swantantra Dev and Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev laid the foundation of this massive mediation centre in 2004. Its construction involves the work of 15 engineers and 600 workers. The Mahamandir is named after the Swarved, a spiritual text written by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, an eternal yogi and the founder of Vihangam Yoga.

As per the temple's website, Swarved Mahamandir aims to “illuminate humankind with its magnificent spiritual aura and engulf the world in a state of peaceful alertness.” The temple's architect features teakwood ceilings, doors with intricate carvings, and 101 fountains. In addition, pink sandstone has been used to decorate the walls, and medicinal herbs are planted in the garden. Verses of the Swarveda have also been carved upon the walls of this Mahamandir.

The temple has been constructed with the idea of promoting the teachings of Swarveda, emphasising Brahm Vidya.

