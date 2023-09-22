Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra from many customers; company issues clarification

Several users on X (formerly known as Twitter), including CapitalMind CEO Deepak Shenoy, accused food delivery app Swiggy of charging a few rupees upwards on the final order amount, thereby pointing towards discrepancies in the company's billing system. Following this, the company issued a clarification saying the difference in the amounts was due to a "technical bug", however, customers have been charged correctly during the checkout.

The complaint started when an X user shared how the food delivery app charged Rs 3.09 extra for an order priced at Rs 671.09 including taxes and other fee charged by the platform. Swiggy had charged the user Rs 675 instead of the original amount calculated by the user.

"Absolutely no justification for this," the user wrote sharing a screenshot of the bill and calculation made thereafter.

Reacting to this, CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy said he also faced the same issue. "Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here's my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259?," he wrote.

And it's not Swiggy just stealing a few extra paisa per order.



Eg.

626.57+35.24+2.00+28.00-52.99+33.09 = 671.91



Instead of adding 9 paisa to round up to the whole rupee, @Swiggy charges Rs.3.09 extra instead.



Absolutely no justification for this. pic.twitter.com/JSgEq7yWUT — ؜ (@kingslyj) September 21, 2023

Turns out it might just be a display error. Theres an extra rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of rs. 5 discounted to rs 2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of rs 2 only which is the missing rs. 3.



Confused as I don't keep track of what discount I actually got when… — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 21, 2023

Scam by @swiggy check your bills now. Here is mine, I wonder how much money they have looted so far as they have crores of transactions on a daily basis. 👇



The amount should be 615+2−153+25.50 = 489.50 but they charged 493 - #swiggyscam https://t.co/YoIS6KEke3 pic.twitter.com/oYulmRHBPd — Abhishek Bhatnagar (@abhishek) September 21, 2023

Swiggy later issued a clarification saying all customers paid the correct amount only during the checkout and the discrepancy occurred due to a technical bug which has been corrected.

"Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed," Swiggy Cares tweeted.

Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due (1/2) https://t.co/Ywh4TRn350 — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) September 21, 2023

Shenoy too later wrote that the extra charge was likely a display error. "Turns out it might just be a display error. Theres an extra Rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of Rs 5 discounted to Rs 2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of Rs 2 only which is the missing Rs 3," he tweeted.

