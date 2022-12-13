Swiggy gets a golden tick on Twitter, now bio has a Munna Bhai M.B.B.S twist: Here's what it reads

Twitter underwent significant changes following Elon Musk's takeover. Among them are the various coloured badges that have finally been made available for verification purposes. There is now a label known as the "grey badge" that is "official," in addition to Twitter Blue verification. The recently introduced golden badge is another option.

Food delivery platform Swiggy its their Twitter bio to include a Munna Bhai M.B.B.S reference after receiving the golden badge on Twitter.

Swiggy posted a screenshot of their bio with the golden tick on Twitter. The bio read, "Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life." The phrase is actually part of a dialogue spoken by character Rustom's father in the 2003 movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S while playing carrom and drinking juice.

The caption of the photo reads, "Our gold tick is laddoo."

our gold tick is laddoo pic.twitter.com/8o4fFO1pFf — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 13, 2022

Elon Musk announced it on Twitter with the following statement: "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates."

The Tesla CEO previously tweeted, "All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes 'notable' is otherwise too subjective."

Twitter had tweeted that the gold checkmark is for businesses and the grey checkmark is for government and multilateral accounts. Previously, all official handles had blue ticks, but now some have gold checkmarks.

Users who access Twitter via the web must pay $8 per month for the subscription service, while Apple users must pay $11 per month.

Twitter introduced Twitter Blue in November, but it had to be suspended after the platform was overrun with fake accounts. Although a second launch was planned for November 29, it was postponed.

