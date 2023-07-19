Swiggy Instamart gives cheeky response to the woman who bought Maggi for Rs. 193 at an airport, netizens not amused

The affordability and simplicity of Maggi noodles are among the key factors contributing to its popularity in India. A 70-gram packet of Maggi noodles is available at a price of Rs. 14 in both online and local grocery stores. However, when someone purchased this inexpensive and basic product at a significantly higher cost, it caused a reaction on Twitter.

Swiggy Instamart, a well-known online grocery store, on Tuesday responded to a tweet from a user who had purchased a serving of Maggi noodles at an airport for Rs.193.

The user's tweet was generating significant attention recently, and Swiggy decided to participate in the discussion by making a playful comment directed at the airport. They Tweeted: “We only sell it for Rs. 14 (Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai).”

Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai https://t.co/MAMsh4vt0e — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 18, 2023

However, the Tweet by Swiggy did not impress Twitter users. They fired back at the company stating that they also sell the noodles expensively. They claimed that the charges for delivery are extremely high.

Here’s what people had to say:

14₹ Maggie + 25₹ delivery

39 ₹ total charges. — Shubham Agrawal (@shubhama83) July 19, 2023

+50rs delivery — UZ (@chawl_uz) July 18, 2023

Handling charge + Delivery charge + All crumbled + maybe expired + No support resolution — Kanishka (@koder_19) July 19, 2023

A Twitter user back on Sunday shared a tweet of the bill when she ordered a plate of Maggi noodles for Rs. 193 at an airport which caused a discussion on Twitter.

Her tweet read: “I just bought Maggi for Rs 193 at the airport. And I don't know how to react, why anyone would sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price. (sic)"

I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport



And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oNEgryZIxx — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

The tweet garnered generous traction and the comments were filled with a range of opinions. Some were criticising the person for ordering Maggi, knowing that it would be expensive, while some were justifying the prices claiming that it was reasonable due to the noodles being ordered at an airport. Others, on the other hand, were throwing slack at the airport for selling Maggi at such a high price and asked the respective authorities to take action.

