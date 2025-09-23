'Take away their AI skills, they're nothing': Redditor frustrated as friend gets ₹15 LPA job by cheating

Campus placement season is on, and while many students are celebrating offers, not everyone feels the same. A final-year engineering student shared on Reddit how watching his friend crack jobs through shortcuts left him frustrated.

Posted via r/developersIndia, the student said, “My friend got 15 LPA by literally cheating everything. The night before, he was searching for projects on GitHub to add to his resume. He cheated on the OA round and faked everything to get the job.”

He clarified that he himself already has a job and work experience, but seeing others succeed without real skills bothers him. “Recently, we wanted to take part in a hackathon, and my friend, who has no idea how to use the useState hook, got placed with 15 LPA. Isn’t that a joke?”

The post also took a shot at the overreliance on AI tools. “If you take away their AI tools, they are nothing. I bet many don’t even know what a do-while loop is. They barely know JSON, yet somehow get placed as full-stack developers,” the student wrote.

He also criticised the system, saying that companies often pick the wrong people. “Indian companies hire people, not candidates. They let go of good engineers and settle for mediocre ones on low pay, then wonder why their company isn’t moving forward,” he wrote.

The post drew some sharp responses on Reddit. One user said that not everyone is chasing passion and that if someone cheats, their lack of skill will show sooner or later.

Another pointed out that cheating is everywhere, “Imagine the businessmen and politicians who cheat us every second,” the user wrote, adding that keeping your own conscience clear is more important.

A different user said that entering the corporate world would give a clearer picture of how luck plays a role, advising, “Just start working in corporate, you will get to know how some have a golden strong luck. And don’t keep overthinking this will only harm your health.”

A further comment from another redditor offered a generational perspective, “I graduated 11 years ago. My generation was the same. Blaming the current generation needs to stop. Cheating on exams and to get jobs has always been around. My sister is eight years older than me. She graduated 19 years ago, and it was the same then.”