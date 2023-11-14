Tamil Nadu, Puducherry rain: Orange alert issued, holiday declared for schools

Following heavy rains in most areas in Tamil Nadu, school authorities in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts of state have declared school holidays. Puducherry has also announced declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges for Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 13 and 14.

The IMD said that the rains were triggered by an upper air cyclonic circulation, which led to the formation of a low pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal. According to the weather department, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to record rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

It has also warned of squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 55 kmph, focusing on the safety of the residents.

IMD posted on X, “Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!"

मौसम अपडेट!



तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल के तटीय क्षेत्रों में 13 और 14 नवंबर को भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा की सम्भावना है। वर्षा के इस मौसम में मौसम संबंधित सावधानियां बरतें और अपने साथ आस-पास के लोगों को सुरक्षित रखें। pic.twitter.com/dnnXFST62p — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 13, 2023

Villupuram District Collector C. Palani said schools and colleges in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu shut for Tuesday amid a prediction for heavy rainfall in the area. Besides, Cuddalore District collector Arun Thamburaj said a holiday for educational institutions was declared including professional colleges in Cuddalore on November 14.

On the other hand, the heavy rain in Nagapattinam has brought it to a standstill. There was massive waterlogging across the district affecting the traffic flow in the major areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has also issued a forecast for November 13 and 14 for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

“For November 14, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area," the regional Met office said.

The North East Monsoon, which is in November and December, is crucial for Tamil Nadu to fulfill its drinking water and irrigation needs. Till last week, the state had received 17 per cent less than normal rainfall this year.

Last week, some areas in Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rain, following which severe waterlogging was reported and schools being shut down.

