Thalapathy Vijay fined by Chennai cops for flouting traffic norms; check details

Tamil actor Vijay, who is also known as Thalapathy Vijay, was recently fined for violation of tinted glass norms by the Chennai traffic police. The cops fined the actor after videos of the star actor, which went viral on social media platforms, showed him exiting and entering his car before and after the fan meet recently held in Panaiyur.

Vijay was fined Rs 500 by the Chennai traffic police for flouting the tinted glass norms, revealed the media reports. However, there’s still no clarification on whether the cops had asked him to get the tint removed from his car.

The Supreme Court has prohibited the use of tinted glass. The apex court had stated that a vehicle’s windows should be completely transparent. However, several celebrities repeatedly have been flouting the norms and have black tint installed on their vehicle’s windows for the sake of their privacy. This, as per the apex court, is still a violation of traffic laws.

Apart from this incident, Thalapathy Vijay has also been in the limelight for his much-anticipated film Varisu. The Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie Varisu is expected to be a family action entertainer and has also generated quite some buzz among moviegoers.

Recently, a dance number, ‘Ranjithame’ composed by Thaman S, was released from the movie. The song, in which Vijay and MM Manasi provided their vocals, was quick to top the charts. The song has garnered more than 64 million views so far. Varisu is all set to hit the screens for Pongal, 2023.

In the movie Varisu, Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar play important roles in the film. On the other hand, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu could be seen in supporting roles.

Reportedly, the makers of Varisu have shot a scene in the song that costs Rs 7 crore. Moreover, in this 4-day shoot, a total of 1,000 artists were roped in by the makers.