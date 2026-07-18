The future isn't more ACs? China is building comfort into its infrastructure instead of fighting heat

As extreme heat worsens across China, cities are rethinking how they keep buildings cool by moving away from individual air conditioners toward shared, city-scale systems known as district cooling. Centralized energy stations produce chilled water and distribute it through underground pipelines to multiple buildings in a closed-loop network, reducing duplicated equipment and improving energy efficiency.

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Shenzhen’s Qianhai cooperation zone is a flagship example. Its largest cooling station—the biggest in Asia—already serves roughly 2.75 million square meters of buildings, and planners expect a network of 10 stations to significantly cut energy use and emissions. Once complete, the network is projected to save around 130 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and eliminate roughly 130,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, according to developers.

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The model is now spreading to other cities. In Guangzhou, an integrated energy project is being built for the Financial City development area. According to local authorities, the project will eventually cover about 8 square kilometers and provide more than 200,000 refrigeration tons of cooling capacity through eight centralized energy stations connected by a smart distribution network.

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Cities are also pairing district cooling with complementary technologies to manage peak demand and integrate low-carbon sources. Ice thermal storage systems make ice overnight when grid demand and electricity prices are low, then release that stored cooling during daytime heat peaks. Ground-source heat pumps and reclaimed-water cooling circuits further reduce freshwater use and electricity consumption.

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Smart energy-management platforms coordinate cooling production, storage, and distribution in real time, using weather forecasts, electricity-demand signals, and building-occupancy data.

Urban planners say the shift represents a broader change in city design: treating cooling as core infrastructure on par with water, power, and transport rather than an add-on building service. The result is a new generation of cities designed to stay cooler while consuming less energy.