'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri announces new three-part film 'Parva' inspired by Mahabharata

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for impactful films such as The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, on Saturday, announced his next film 'Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma'. Based on a book named Parva, written by SL Bhyrappa, the film will be a grand three-part franchise.

"Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY?," asked Agnihotri on X (formerly Twitter) as he announced the next big venture, a film on the epic of the Mahabharata.

"We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA," the post read.

Agnihotri even mentioned why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.

Recently, "The Kashmir Files", directed by Vivek Agnihotri, won the Nargis Dutt Award for best film on national integration. Its actor Pallavi Joshi won her second National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

"I am so glad that I won it for 'The Kashmir Files' because this film carries such a strong message and meant so much. I dedicate this to all the victims of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide," Joshi told PTI.

Agnihotri dedicated the award to "all the victims of terrorism".

"This film is going to spread the message of humanity," he told PTI.

All About ‘Parva’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'Parva' will be based on a book named Parva that is written by SL Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata that is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters.

The novel is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.

