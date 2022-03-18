'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets pan-India 'Y' level security

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been granted Y-category security, sources told India Today TV. Once deployed, the CRPF security will accompany Agnihotri across the country.

The security has been provided to The Kashmir Files director based on the perception of threat to Agnihotri's life post the release of his film, according to the report.

Agnihotri will be provided with a security cover of eight officers under 'Y' level security. The security team will likely consist of two commandos and police personnel.

The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles. The film has received an exceptional response from audiences and has broken several records at the domestic box office.

The film is expected to join the Rs 100 crore club today, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 18.05 crore at the domestic box office on Thursday, taking its overall gross to Rs 97.30 crore.

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

