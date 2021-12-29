The year of electric cars: Here are some key launches for New Year 2022

New electric vehicle (EV) launches in 2022 are expected to fuel EV adoption in the country in a big way. The industry might be just about 1 per cent of the overall auto sales but it is expected to grow by 5-8 per cent in next few years. While the industry is seeing huge traction from the four-wheeler industry led by Tata Motors’ new launches like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the real growth driver, experts believe is going to be the two-wheeler industry.

The electric two wheeler space is dominated by start-ups like Ather, Okinawa, Ola, etc., legacy players like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company have launched their offerings before it’s too late. This year, the industry saw launches of much-hyped Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro, Bounce Infinity, Komaki TN95, etc.

But the market, though still at its nascent stage, is now beginning to heat up on the four-wheeler front. Tata Motors, the market leader with almost 70 per cent market share, has announced that it will launch 10 EVs by FY26. It is soon expected to launch the Altroz and the Punch in electric versions. Two other big players have also announced intentions to be more aggressive in the EV segment. Hyundai, which already offers Kona EV is now preparing to launch more EV products in the Indian market. Its next one is expected to be Ioniq 5. MG Motor, too, has confirmed a second EV launch after ZS EV. And Tesla, of course, is expected to take the industry up by a few notches as it primes for its India launch. It seems 2022 will be a critical year for the electric four-wheeler industry.

Here are some launches to look out for:

Tesla Model 3

The much-hyped entry-level sedan is expected to launch in Indian markets around September at an expected price point of Rs 60 lakh. Tesla Model 3’s Standard Plus trim offers a ranges of 432km of range while its Long Range trim comes with 568km range via a dual-motor setup. The model is also expected to come with touchscreen, infotainment system, a 14-speaker audio system, a12-way power-adjustable heated front seats and OTA updates among other premium features.

BMW i4

BWM started its electrification journey in India with iX electric SUV. The BMW i4 is expected to be launched in August at a price of Rs 80 lakh. It is an electric counterpart of 4 Series Gran Coupe. The car is likely to come with the company’s i-Drive 8 UI, an 83.9kWh battery pack that boasts of a range of up to 510km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Representative image





Mahindra’s upcoming launch is expected to be retailed at Rs 18 lakh. It is also plans to launch the electrified version of KUV100. These will be the first commercially available products from the company’s stable. The XUV300 is expected to cover 300km on a single charge while the e-KUV100 is said to offer a range of 140km on a 50-minute fast charge from 0-80 per cent.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motors plans to launch six EVs in India by 2028. The Ioniq 5 is expected to be the first one from that lot. This will be the brand’s second launch after Kona Electric in 2019 which will also be launched as a facelift next year. Ioniq 5, however, is targeted as a more premium offering with an expected launch price of Rs 25-30 lakh. The car will come with two battery options: a 72.6 kWh battery and a smaller 58kWh battery. It will be launched around June next year.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

This is probably one of the first launches of the New Year in January. To be launched at an expected price of Rs 60 lakh, this product will mark Volvo’s entry into the EV segment in India. Based on the same architecture as its ICE counterpart, it uses a 408PS electric motor driving all four wheels to reach 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. It also boasts of fast charging capabilities with a 0-80 per cent charge in 40 minutes. The Swedish carmaker’s plans to launch the Volvo XC40 in October this year got delayed due to global semiconductor crisis.