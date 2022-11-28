'There is no BharatPe without me': Ashneer Grover reacts after top executives quit the fintech firm

Ashneer Grover came all guns blazing yet again against his former company BharatPe, following reports of senior executives leaving, including the chief technology officer (CTO) and chief product officer (CPO).

Former BharatPe MD tweeted after sharing the report, "Good people don’t work for companies. They work with magical Founders to create, build and grow! There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover."

On November 28, BharatPe announced that four of its senior executives, including chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and Nehul Malhotra, head of consumer lending platform PostPe, have resigned to go ahead with their entrepreneurial interests.

The company also stated that Geetanshu Singla, who served as the vice president of technology, has left.

BharatPe stated, "We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul, and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions.”

These new exits come as the startup continues to build Unity Small Finance Bank, formerly PMC Bank, which was acquired through a joint venture between BharatPe and Centrum Financial Services. In August, the company also lost founding member Satyam Nathani, who, along with Koladia, was instrumental in establishing the company's technological foundation.

Ashneer Grover's co-founded fintech company has seen a rough patch before. He resigned as MD and director earlier this year after a contentious battle with the board. Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, was also fired as the head of controls due to allegations of misappropriation of funds.

On the professional front, Grover has also been dropped from the most recent season of the business reality show Shark Tank India. The former "Shark" has frequently credited the show for his rise to fame and his newfound "fitness" lifestyle.

