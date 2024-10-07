'There was a kid next to me...': Flight to Japan ends up playing an adult movie with no option to switch

A bizarre incident occurred on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Haneda when an explicit movie played on all the passenger screens due to a technical glitch. The incident occurred on the QF59 flight when the passengers were unable to switch to any other entertainment mode due to this glitch.

The incident resulted in discomfort among passengers, especially families with children, as a sexual scene of the film "Daddio" (2023) was played without the option to switch it off. Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, the film portrays explicit content, nudity, and scenes with exposed genitalia.



A passenger, who shared his shocking reaction on Reddit, said, "It took nearly an hour before the film was switched to something more suitable for all ages."

Explaining the situation on board, another user said, "For those who are wondering why there was only one film playing- the flight was delayed for an hour because there were technical difficulties getting the entertainment system running. And I guess they thought they resolved it but didn’t :( there was some technical issues at the Sydney airport that I’m not sure if it was related."

Talking about his experience of the incident, the user continues, "There was a kid next to me and had to throw a pamphlet at the screen since the mom went to the restroom. It was featuring Dakota Johnson and I really thought they were playing madame web or something — I honestly don’t know if that would’ve been worse. Haha. These poor kids and the parents because yall should’ve heard the audible gasps across the plane :(."

After this, Qantas confirmed the incident with an explanation that the in-flight entertainment system suffered a technical malfunction which prevented individual film selections.

According to the New York Post, the airline tried really hard to resolve the problem by asking the passengers about their preferred movie but it ended up playing "Daddio" in the entire cabin. They further said that once it was cleared the movie was unsuitable, they tried to fix the screen for the passengers who were not willing to watch it but it failed. Later, the movie was replaced with a child-friendly option.

Qantas spokesperson, in a statement to news.com.au,a, apologised for the mishap and said that playing family-friendly films is a standard practice in situations where individual movie selection is unavailable.

He added "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight, and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience, as well as we are reviewing how the movie was selected.