‘They are the most well-behaved’: Suniel Shetty feels these celebs are ‘real star kids'

Suniel Shetty believes everyone is well-behaved in the industry except for a few star kids. He also mentioned that Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol are the ones we should consider as 'star kids.'

In a recent episode of the podcast, The BarberShop with Shantanu, the actor said, “The myth about star kids, it’s something that people need to understand. One or two of them are not the entire industry. You see, most star kids today are the most well-behaved kids. Take Abhishek Bachchan, for example; you see Esha Deol, you take Bobby Deol. They are unbelievable. I think those are the ones we should say, star kids. Yesterday’s and today’s stars have sudden stardom.”

The 61-year-old actor further stressed on the fact that stardom is often inherited through a legacy, sharing examples of Yash Chopra and Shashi Kapoor. He said, “I say stardom comes from the Kapoors; see Ranbir Kapoor, it comes from the Chopras, you see an Adi Chopra. See the legacy. You see Dev Sahab, you see Dev Sahab’s son, you see Shashi Kapoor, and you see Kunala and Karan. That’s legacy; those are star kids. They are very conscious about everything because they know they are public figures, and they know that they have to be responsible.”

Speaking about his image in the film industry, Shetty said, “Everyone thought Suniel Shetty was a number one ‘bewada’ when he grew up. I went to a party the first thing that came to me was a bottle of whiskey. I didn’t care about anybody. I had long hair, buttons open, a great physique, and everything was good. I had an attitude but never had a sip of alcohol in my life. I haven’t smoked.”

In one of his previous media interactions, Shetty shared his views on nepotism in Bollywood. He said, “This whole talk about nepotism hurts. It is something that is there in every field. Is my son or daughter not allowed to dream of becoming an actor just because their father is an actor? Does that mean the dream of that child needs to be squashed?”

“An industrialist’s son dreams of taking over the business after his father. Is that dream wrong? A kid sees all the love their parents receive from their fans. Is it wrong for them to want the same for themselves? People run to the best school and try all their influences to get their child admission. Is that wrong too? I don’t know where this is coming from,” he added.



Suniel was last seen on the web show Hunterr: Tootega Nahi Todega.