'They have been too close. This is...': Netizens slam Ranthambore tourists for recording video of tiger hunting deer in front of them

A group of tourists at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park faced online criticism after filming a tiger hunting a deer at dangerously close range.

The video, shared on the park's official Instagram account, captured tourists in safari jeeps observing the rare moment from an unsettlingly short distance, drawing backlash from wildlife advocates.

Many tourists were preoccupied with recording the scene, with one even taking a selfie as the tiger carried out the hunt in the background.

"During the safari, tourists experienced a rare and breathtaking moment - a tiger hunting a deer right in front of them. The sheer agility, strength, and precision of this majestic predator left them speechless. Such moments remind them of the beauty and brutality of the wild, where every moment is unpredictable. Truly an unforgettable experience," the caption of the post read.

Wildlife enthusiasts criticized both the tourists and Ranthambore authorities for allowing such close proximity to the tiger's natural habitat.

"They have been too close. This is unnecessary," one commenter wrote. Another user remarked, "Disrespect of tiger by the drivers and guides, far too close."

"It's ridiculous that you are allowing so many people near its habitat, utterly disgusting," another user added.

Calling on Ranthambore authorities to regulate safari trips, a user suggested, "Number of safaris per day must be controlled. This is so insensitive and disgusting."