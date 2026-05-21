700-kg 'Donald Trump' is a viral social media star in Bangladesh. But it is not who you think

A rare 700-kilogram albino buffalo in Bangladesh has become an unlikely internet celebrity after locals nicknamed it “Donald Trump” because of its golden-blonde hair and pale facial features resembling the hairstyle of Donald Trump.

The massive buffalo, housed at a farm in Narayanganj near Dhaka, has gone viral across Instagram, Facebook, and X, drawing large crowds eager to take selfies and videos with the animal ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

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Why the buffalo went viral

The buffalo’s most talked-about feature is a thick tuft of blond hair brushed backward beneath its curved horns — a look many online users compared to Trump’s signature hairstyle.

Its light-colored eyes and pinkish-white skin have added to the fascination, making the animal stand out sharply from typical black buffaloes seen across South Asia.

🇧🇩 ☪️ 🐃 Bangladesh's 'Donald Trump' buffalo attracts fans



Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photos with an unlikely social media star -- a rare albino buffalo with flowing blond locks nicknamed "Donald Trump" which is due to be sacrificed within days as part of an… pic.twitter.com/AxSmyzW5p2 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 21, 2026

Officials from Bangladesh’s Department of Livestock Services said albino buffaloes are exceptionally rare because of low melanin production, which affects skin, hair, and eye pigmentation.

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Adding to its appeal is the animal’s reportedly calm nature. Despite weighing around 700 kg, caretakers describe the buffalo as gentle and friendly with visitors.

Farm restricts visitors after viral fame

Caretakers reportedly wash the buffalo up to four times a day and carefully groom its pale hair before visitors arrive. However, the nonstop attention has started affecting the animal’s health.

According to the farm owner, the buffalo recently lost weight due to stress caused by the crowds, forcing the farm to restrict public access. Even with tighter controls, visitors continue arriving from nearby districts, with some reportedly travelling by boat to catch a glimpse of the viral buffalo before Eid festivities begin later this month.

The nickname “Donald Trump” reportedly began as a joke by the farm owner’s younger brother, but the comparison quickly exploded online after influencers and local vloggers shared videos of the animal.

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The buffalo’s rise to fame comes ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. In Bangladesh, which has a population of more than 170 million people, officials estimate that over 12 million animals may be sacrificed during the festival this year.

While the owner admitted he has grown emotionally attached to the buffalo, he also stressed that sacrifice remains central to the religious observance.