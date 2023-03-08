This goof-up by a Pakistani bakery leaves internet users in splits

While ordering things online, goof-ups are pretty normal. However, in a recent case of online ordering goof-ups, a man named Javaid Shami posted a humorous picture of a cake that he had ordered online from a bakery on Twitter.

Javaid Shami placed the order and urged the shopkeeper to "Bring Change of 2000" since he wanted that. The bakehouse got the instruction printed on his cake instead of sending the change along with the cake.

Shami shared that he ordered the cake from a confectionary called Layers. In Pakistan, Layers is known for its "decadent and premium crafted products".

While sharing the picture of the delivered cake, Shami wrote, “Having ordered a cake from Layer's I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!"

Having ordered a cake from Layer's I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!

Since posted on March 7th, this post has generated 421k views and 4,047 likes till now. Netizens are coming forward to share their hilarious online delivery fail incidents too.

One user wrote, “Similarly “ we love Pakistan “ was written on a cake as “ wheel of Pakistan.”

Similarly " we love Pakistan " was written on a cake as " wheel of Pakistan."

Another user shared a picture of a cake with "happy one month neatly" written on it and wrote, “I asked them to write 'happy one month' - neatly. This is what I got. Beat that!”

I asked them to write 'happy 1 month' - neatly





"Order taker" must have written those instructions on a plain "parchi" and the "assembly and packing guy" followed it to the letter.

I am reminded of this old cartoon by R. K. Laxman

This is hilarious... I didn't even get a "happy birthday" written despite having told them to do so 😂😭 — Inaara (@inaara_zahid) March 7, 2023

