This Indian-origin mom flies to work daily, saves money and time: Meet Malaysia’s ‘super commuter’

Every weekday at 4 a.m., Indian-origin mom Racheal Kaur starts her day like no other commuter—boarding a flight to work. The assistant manager at AirAsia’s finance operations department lives in Penang, Malaysia, but her office is in Kuala Lumpur, a journey she makes by air five days a week.

Her decision to commute by air is driven by the need to balance work and family while managing costs effectively, according to a video interview with CNA Insider.

Kaur began this unique commute in early 2024 to balance her demanding job and family life. “I have two kids… With them growing, I feel that the need for the mother to be around more often. With this arrangement, I’m able to go home every day and see them at night,” she said.

Previously, Kaur rented a house near her office and only returned home once a week. The arrangement strained her work-life balance, so she opted to fly daily—a move she says is not just cheaper but also gives her more time with her family. Her monthly expenses have dropped from $474 (around ₹42,000) to $316 (around ₹28,000) under this new setup.

A meticulously planned day

Kaur’s day begins with a 4 a.m. wake-up call. She leaves for the airport at 5 a.m. to catch the 5:55 flight, arriving at work by 7:45 a.m. After a full day at the office, she returns home by 8 p.m. The five-to-seven-minute walk from the airport to her office completes her efficient routine.

Her flight time is her “me time,” she said. “I spend the first few minutes reflecting on my life, then listen to music and admire nature.”

Why flying beats remote work

For Kaur, working in an office is more productive than working from home. “Being surrounded by people… it’s easier to get a task done when you can communicate face to face,” she said. Fortunately, AirAsia supports her unique arrangement, helping her maintain a clear boundary between work and family life.

The reactions to her story range from amazement to disbelief. While some respond with “Wow,” others say, “Are you crazy!” Still, Kaur finds it all worthwhile. “The moment I reach home and see my kids, all that exhaustion is just gone. It’s wonderful,” she said. She plans to continue her daily flights for the foreseeable future.