'This is beyond disrespectful...': Walmart faces backlash for Ganesha-printed underwear, slippers; Pictures go viral

Walmart has come under criticism from the Hindu community, particularly in the US, after customers found products such as slippers, undergarments, and swimsuits featuring Lord Ganesha's image. The images of these items quickly went viral, with many social media users accusing the retail giant of cultural insensitivity and disrespecting religious sentiments. There have been calls for Walmart to remove these products from their online platform.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a prominent advocacy group for Hindu-American rights, condemned the "disrespectful misuse of Hindu imagery" on products like slippers and swimsuits featuring Lord Ganesha.

Listen!! @Walmart, featuring Lord Ganesha on underwear and casual wear is deeply disrespectful to #Hindus. Deities are not fashion statements; they hold profound spiritual significance. Please reconsider this product line to show respect for religious symbols.… pic.twitter.com/tWDA3dkxj8 — UnApologetic Hindu (@KrishnKiKanya) December 6, 2024

"Dear @Walmart: Disrespect is not fashionable. Hindu deities like Ganesha hold profound spiritual significance for over a billion followers worldwide. Items like slippers and bathing suits featuring sacred imagery demean the reverence with which these symbols are held," the HAF stated. "We have formally reached out to Walmart, urging the immediate removal of these items. We call on you to show respect and cultural sensitivity."

In response to the backlash, Walmart removed many of the items, including slippers, socks, and underwear, from its website. However, some products, like the Ganesha-themed swimsuits, remained available for sale.

On social media, users called on brands to be more mindful and respectful of religious sentiments.

"This isn’t the first time cultural ignorance has sparked outrage. Depicting Lord Ganesha on items like slippers and underwear is deeply disrespectful to millions of devotees. Brands need to understand that respecting cultural sentiments isn’t optional—it’s essential," wrote Vikram Rathod (@dhonidevmodi). "Using sacred symbols like Lord Ganesha on inappropriate items isn’t ‘creative,’ it’s offensive. Respect for cultures and beliefs isn’t a trend; it’s a basic expectation. Do better, Walmart."



Another X user Meru (@MeruBhaiya) said, "Did no one at Walmart have the sense to realize that putting Lord #Ganesh on slippers and a bikini would deeply offend Hindus? This is beyond disrespectful and doesn't look like an honest mistake at all. Who is responsible for designing such an insulting product, Walmart?"