This is how much a momo seller earns in a day: Influencer uncovers details that shocked netizens

In a curious exploration of the street food business, popular influencer Sarthak Sachdeva took a plunge into the world of momo sales to reveal the surprising earnings of a local stall. His findings have since captured the attention of millions on social media, with an Instagram video showcasing his day at the bustling momo stall amassing over 23 million views.

Dressed in full vendor attire, Sachdeva seamlessly blended into the vibrant atmosphere as he set up and assisted with operations at the stall. Known for his engaging content on YouTube, where he boasts over 1.47 million subscribers, Sachdeva first familiarised himself with the art of preparing momos before diving into the fast-paced environment of food service.

The momo stall, which offered steamed momos priced at Rs 60 and tandoori momos at Rs 80, proved to be a hit. Within the first 90 minutes, the team sold approximately 55 plates, and by evening, the demand surged with a total of around 121 plates of steamed momos and between 60 to 70 plates of tandoori momos sold within just four hours.

Sachdeva's breakdown of the day's earnings was impressive, totalling Rs 13,500. Curiosity piqued, he engaged the stall owner for a deeper look into the financials, revealing operational costs ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. After deductions, the net profit for the day stood between Rs 7,500 and Rs 8,000.

By extrapolating these figures, Sachdeva estimated the stall's potential monthly income at around Rs 2.4 lakh, equating to nearly Rs 30 lakh annually, a revelation that sparked a lively discussion across social media platforms.

The reaction from viewers was overwhelming, with the comments section flooded with astonished responses. “He insulted my degree in every possible way,” one user remarked, while another expressed frustration, saying, “So all my education is going to waste.”

A third user humorously commented, "Bhai soch raha hoon ek hi stall mein chai vada pav aur momos teeno rakhlun phir paisa hi paisa hoga." (I think I will also open one tea stall, vada pao, and momos. I will keep all three of them, and there will be showers of money.)