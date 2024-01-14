‘This is shameful!’: Netizens demand action after photos and videos show people spitting gutka on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Barely a day after its grand inauguration, Mumbai's Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has found itself embroiled in a sticky controversy, with many questioning the public's respect for public infrastructure and the authorities' preparedness to maintain the bridge. Photos circulating on social media reveal pan gutka stains marring the newly-built bridge, sparking anger and disappointment among netizens.

Images shared online show red stains and smears of the tobacco product, desecrating the bridge's gleaming facade. The sight has triggered a wave of criticism and frustration, with many questioning the public's respect for public infrastructure and the authorities' preparedness to maintain the bridge.

Social media has been flooded with photos and videos showing people halting their vehicles to take selfies and pictures on the bridge, which has a speed limit of 100 kmph. The bridge, costing Rs 17,840 crore and spanning 16.5 km over the sea, was not only treated as a photo opportunity but also as a picnic spot, with large numbers of people turning up to experience it.

Unfortunately, this has led to littering, with garbage being left on the side of the bridge, and even dirty spots caused by spitting.

This surge in visitors has led to instances of littering, with photos showing discarded garbage along the bridge's edge. Viral posts also showed numerous parked vehicles as commuters seized the opportunity for selfies.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority reported that over 9,000 vehicles used the sea link in 12 hours on Saturday.

The internet is outraged by commuters' irresponsible actions, as well as their contempt for hygiene and order. Many online users urged authorities to take action against them and impose high fines for breaching the regulations.

Pan Gutka stains spotted on MTHL on the 1st day itself 🙏 (📸 - @mumbaimatterz) pic.twitter.com/F5LtBv7PfS — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) January 14, 2024

As a country, on a scale of ten, we have zero civic sense and minus 10 traffic sense. https://t.co/ety68P812Y — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) January 13, 2024

When it's Said



No Stopping



On #MTHL



This has to Happen..



Then Zoom and See the circled area..



Pic by @sunilcredible pic.twitter.com/ZtvsF13ALQ — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) January 13, 2024

More visuals of Idiocracy & Madness at #MTHL...



Seems like the latest Picnic Spot....



Have a looked at the parked car & also the @MTPHereToHelp @Navimumpolice Police Van watching the Selfie takers & doing nothing.



Thanks @GadgetFreak4U for the video.. https://t.co/vvwMFo0u1Y pic.twitter.com/O4VlZ2xqRH — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) January 13, 2024

''When it's Said No Stopping On #MTHL, This has to Happen.Then Zoom and See the circled area.,'' a Twitter page called Mumbai Matters wrote.

"This is shameful! We spend crores on such projects and then people have no qualms about spitting and defacing it?" tweeted one user.

"MTHL hasn't even been open for 24 hours and it already looks like this. What hope do we have?" commented another. Another user added, ''I think we as a society don't deserve these amenities. Everyone shows how good the infrastructure is overseas but when we try to build one we just don't respect it. Shame on us as a society.''

This 21.8 km long bridge, connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, was opened to the public on a Saturday following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite being an impressive feat of infrastructure, designed to reduce travel time between the two points from an hour and a half to approximately 20 minutes, the bridge has been misused by visitors.

