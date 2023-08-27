‘This looks really good’: Netizens awed by aesthetic appeal of Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX Station

The Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX station, part of the newly built Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has become an eye-catcher, mesmerizing netizens with its astounding infrastructure. As it nears completion, it is likely to become operational soon.

Prior to the commencement of the current state of operations, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) successfully concluded the non-revenue operations of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

During these non-revenue operations, the RRTS boasted an impressive speed of around 160 kmph. The rapid transit system covered three stations of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai within a time span of just 12 minutes.

A video taken during these non-revenue operations was shared widely on social media platforms. The footage features a succinct snapshot of the speed and agility of the RRTS, resulting in an overwhelmingly positive response from netizens. The video has been doing rounds on the internet.

A new short video clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter has managed to provide a glimpse of the under-construction Ghaziabad RAPID X station. The video accurately captured a RAPID X train gearing up for its maiden journey from the station The video also shows the station that would be operational after the priority part of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is completed.

This new station is expected to be operational as soon as the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) is inaugurated.

The video clip deftly captures the train's take-off, showcasing its advanced technology and speed, two features that are prime in the forthcoming era of rapid transportation.

A user wrote, "This looks really good. Hope we maintain this well." Another person commented on the post saying, "Looks superb! Trains, stations, station overall." Echoing the same thoughts another person said, "Wow!! Looks Amazing."

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a high-speed rail project that will connect Delhi and Meerut in just 55 minutes. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The project is being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The NCRTC is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

With a maximum speed of 180 km/h (111.85 mph), the distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in less than 60 minutes. The project will cost Rs 30,274 crore and will have 22 stations, and two Depots at Duhai and Modipuram.

