‘Bacche ko tight karne ke liye tha’: UP teacher justifies action against Muslim student

A teacher from Uttar Pradesh, who was in the news for instructing children in a classroom to slap their Muslim classmate, said that she was trying to discipline the child. Tripta Tyagi is the teacher from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar who has gone viral for allegedly instructing children in her class to slap their Muslim classmate.

She further said that the student did not memorise a lesson for months. Tyagi added that she asked other students to slap him as she was ‘handicapped’. She added that the child’s uncle asked her to do so. “Bacche ko tight karne ke liye tha (did this to tighten the student),” she told AajTak while justifying the incident. Commenting on allegations of religious discrimination, Tyagi said that people from different religions live in the village and everybody lives in harmony. She added that she has nothing against the child.

In the viral video, students can be seen taking turns to slap their fellow student as the teacher encouraged them to ‘hit him harder’. “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai…,” the teacher can be seen saying to the camera. She also allegedly asked one of the students to ‘hit him on his waist’ after he already slapped the Muslim student.

The teacher can also be seen instructing the students to not slap the kid on his face as his face was getting red. “I asked the student to learn the multiplication table of 5 but he didn’t learn it even after there was a holiday for Independence Day,” the teacher can be seen saying in the video. The boy’s cousin Nadeem had made the video. Nadeem said that he went to the school for some work when he saw the teacher asking other students to slap his brother.

Is it a crime to be a Muslim in India?



Action should be taken by immediately arresting Tripta Tyagi, a school teacher with poisonous mentality, who got an 8-year-old Muslim child beaten up by other Hindu children.#ArrestTriptaTyagi pic.twitter.com/twie5nb9Tf — Adv Deepali Lakra (@Deepali_lakra) August 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the minor boy who was beaten up said that he was beaten up because he had not learnt multiplication tables. “I was beaten up because I had made a mistake. I didn’t learn multiplication tables, that’s why I was slapped by my classmates. She told the children to come and hit me hard. They kept hitting me for an hour,” the boy was quoted as saying by AajTak.

Soon after the video went viral, an FIR was registered on Saturday against the teacher in Muzaffarnagar. The FIR has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Superintendent of Mansurpur Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said they have talked to the school’s principal and the video is also being investigated.

SP Prajapat told ANI, "A video was received at Mansurpur police station today wherein a woman teacher asked the students of a class to beat their classmate for not learning multiplication tables. Some objectionable comments were also there in the video". He further said that the Basic Education Officer has also been informed about the incident and departmental action will be taken against the teacher.

Also Read: 'English professor' sells momo on Lucknow street; internet applauds as video goes viral

Also Watch: AI images show Mollywood stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Arsha Baiju, Jaffer Idukki and other Malayalam celebrities reimagined as Netflix series Money Heist characters: Onam Special

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO shares first observations from the Vikram lander’s ChaSTE payload