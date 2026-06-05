PhD scholar turned Rapido rider: Ahmedabad professional earns extra Rs 600 daily; Here's his viral routine

At a time when discussions around side hustles and work-life balance dominate social media, Ahmedabad-based Deepak Pandey has become an unlikely source of inspiration. Pandey, who works a regular 9-to-5 job, while pursuing his PhD, spends his evenings driving a bike taxi. He also creates content online, cooks his own meals, and edits videos, all while maintaining that he is happier than ever.

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His story recently went viral after he shared a video detailing his daily routine and the mindset shift that transformed his life over his Instagram handle @trippypandey03.

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Deepak Pandey decided to pursue something different because he was tired of his 9-to-5 work. He started earning more than Rs 600–700 per day as a Rapido bike taxi driver after work hours. He can make up to Rs 1500 on days when he rides full-time. What started as a method to decompress quickly became a regular feature of his day.

Watch video here:

According to Pandey, the biggest change was not finding more time but overcoming fear. “For the first time in my life, I recognised how much potential I have,” he said, adding that worries about failure and societal judgment had previously held him back. He explained that fears such as “what will people say?” and doubts about his ability to manage multiple responsibilities prevented him from exploring new opportunities for years.

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Rather than quitting his job to pursue his passions, Pandey gradually added new challenges to his life. He first enrolled in a PhD programme, then started driving a bike taxi as a side hustle, and later ventured into content creation. Over time, he discovered that taking on more responsibilities did not exhaust him; instead, it helped him uncover capabilities he never knew he had.

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His message to others is simple: don’t wait for the perfect moment. In the caption accompanying his viral video, Pandey wrote that post-office tiredness is often an excuse when dreams are big enough. He encouraged people to start pursuing their passions alongside their jobs, even if progress is slow. “There’s no need to leave your job. Whatever time you get, just start it,” he said, urging others to step out of their comfort zones and discover their own potential.

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Social media praises his hard work

A user commented, "He's happy. The smile says it all."

Another user commented, "Let's go another man I started following....may god fulfill your dreams 🙌"