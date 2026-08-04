Cafe. Mall. Restaurant. Repeat? Viral video questions why India's big cities offer little beyond eating out

Sharing his experience of exploring Pune, he said he struggled to find activities beyond visiting cafes and restaurants, a pattern he felt was similar to what he had experienced in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"Have you ever realised that even though cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are so popular, there isn't much to do other than eat or drink somewhere?" he asked in the video.

Read the viral post here:

The creator argued that the way Indian cities are developing has increasingly focused on spaces designed around spending money. According to him, malls, restaurants and commercial hubs dominate urban landscapes, while accessible cultural and public spaces remain limited.

"Our cities have become all about consumption. The only way to spend quality time is by spending money," he said, adding that affordable museums, libraries, art exhibitions, music events and performances are still not easily available for most people.

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He also raised concerns about the lack of well-maintained public spaces, saying that citizens often have fewer opportunities to simply walk, relax or engage with their surroundings without having to pay for an experience.

"We're treated as consumers, not citizens," he said, pointing towards issues such as poor walkability, limited greenery and neglected public areas.

The video has since sparked a lively discussion online, with many users agreeing that Indian cities need more inclusive spaces where people can spend time without constantly opening their wallets.

One user wrote, "Big agree."

Another said, "The only free activity left is walking, and even that isn't easy because our footpaths are either broken or occupied."

A third user noted, "Cities don't just need more cafes. They need libraries, museums, public art, community centres and parks where people can simply exist."

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Echoing a different view, one commenter pointed out that several Indian cities already have parks, cultural events and public spaces, but argued that the bigger problem is poor accessibility and lack of awareness about these places.

The conversation has also raised a bigger question about what makes a city truly liveable—not just the number of restaurants or shopping destinations it has, but whether it creates spaces where people can connect, explore and simply exist.