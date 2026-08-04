Planning a UAE trip from a GCC country? This electronic permit skips the paperwork

Before applying for an eVisa, travellers should check whether they already qualify for visa-on-arrival access, which the UAE extends to citizens of more than 80 countries. Those who fall into this category don't need an eVisa at all, their status can be verified through the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Who qualifies for the eVisa?

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai states that the eVisa is open to foreign nationals holding a valid residency permit from any GCC country. To qualify, applicants need at least one year of validity remaining on their GCC residence permit, a passport valid for a minimum of six months, and a profession that falls under the UAE's approved list. Authorities verify the applicant's profession during processing and check that no restrictions bar entry before granting approval.

Advertisement

Documents required

Applicants must submit a valid passport, a copy of their GCC residence permit or ID reflecting their profession and residency validity, and a recent passport-size photo on a white background. Additional documents may be requested depending on the individual application.

How to apply

Those travelling to Dubai can apply via the GDRFA Dubai Smart Services portal, registering as a new user, selecting the GCC Resident Entry Permit service, filling out the form, uploading documents and paying the fee. The approved eVisa is then emailed to the applicant, and it must be secured before departure.

For travel to any other emirate, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain or Ras Al Khaimah, applications go through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) portal instead.

Advertisement

Cost and validity

The GCC resident entry permit costs Dh250 plus 5% VAT, with possible extra service charges depending on the application channel. It stays valid for 30 days from issue and permits a 30-day stay from the date of entry, extendable once for another 30 days with approval.

GCC residents also have the option of applying for a UAE visit visa through an authorised travel agency, which can handle the paperwork and sponsorship as per UAE regulations.