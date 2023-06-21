Titanic tourist submarine missing: Banging noises echo amidst dwindling air supply, hunt for missing submersible continues

A new hope has emerged regarding the discovery of the missing people in the Titan Submarine case. According to officials citing a US Government internal correspondence, Sonars detected banging sounds every 30 minutes below the Atlantic Ocean as rescuers rushed to discover the submarine that was carrying visitors to view the wreckage of the Titanic that went missing.

Installation of additional sonar devices was done after the first underwater noise was discovered. But the noises continued even after deploying additional sonars. However, CNN said that it was unclear when or how long it was heard, citing internal communication.

As per the CNN report, a Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search "heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes".

According to Tuesday night’s update, some other sounds were also heard, although it could not be described as “banging."

The discovery prompted search crews to change the location of their underwater robotic search operations "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," according to a series of tweets from the Coast Guard early on Wednesday.

Even though the newly relocated searches by ROV (remotely operated vehicles) were not able to find something prominent, the search will be continuing, claimed the coast guard, as per CNN’s report.

About two days ago, a tourist submarine, named ‘Titan’, had gone underwater with five people aboard. It had gone underwater to see the wreck of the famous passenger ship Titanic. While underwater, the submarine lost contact with its mother ship, prompting a massive rescue operation to save the victims.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters on Monday that American and Canadian ships and aircraft had crowded the region 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 13,000 feet (3,962 metres).

Among other passengers, British billionaire Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old aviator, space tourist, and chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviation, was also in the submarine as discovered by the social media post from a relative.

For a crew of five, the ship carries a 96-hour oxygen reserve. Mauger estimates that the ship still has 70 or more hours of oxygen left as of Monday. As per the company, Titan, could dive upto a maximum depth of 4,000 meters.

