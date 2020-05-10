Breaking News Live: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi today; check out details

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Mild earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.4 were felt in some parts of Delhi and NCR today at 1:45 PM (IST). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 9km north of New Delhi at a depth of 5km. This is third time in two months when earthquake tremors have been felt in national capital and neighbouring regions. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Eearthquake details

Latitude, Long: 28.7, 77.2

Magnitude, Depth: M: 3.4/ D: 5km

Last month on April 13, an earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi. A day before that, tremors were felt around 5:45 pm on April 12. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter of the earthquake was in East Delhi at a depth of 8km. No damages have been reported.

