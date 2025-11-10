Tourists choosing Vietnam over Goa? German influencer’s cab story explains why

A German travel influencer’s unsettling encounter with taxi operators in Goa has reignited concerns over the state’s escalating turf war between app-based cab services and local drivers—threatening to dent the state’s global tourism image.

In a video posted from Patnem, German tourist Alex Welder described being followed and harassed by local rickshaw operators after refusing a ₹500 fare in favor of a ₹300 GoaMiles ride. “They followed us and it felt a bit weird,” Welder said. “I think the locals here have a big problem.”

The situation escalated when their GoaMiles driver asked the tourists to hide the vehicle’s number plate, fearing retaliation. “Anytime we say we are ordering from GoaMiles, they say ‘it’s not allowed here,’ but the app works—so obviously it is,” Welder said in the video.

Shortly after, the cab was stopped by police. “I didn’t understand what was going on,” Welder said. “The driver was fined ₹500, which I ended up paying. It didn’t make any sense.”

This is not an isolated incident. In October, Mumbai designer Shreya Agarwal was forced to walk nearly a kilometer with luggage in Varca after her GoaMiles driver refused to approach the resort gate, fearing assault. In September, a woman in Betalbatim was blocked and threatened for booking an app-based cab.

Tourists and observers have voiced concern that Goa’s increasingly hostile environment for ride-sharing is damaging its reputation. UK-based travel content creator Alex Wanders warned, “The Goa taxi mafia will destroy the tourism industry there, one day at a time.”

Welder echoed the sentiment: “They’re destroying tourism. If they followed government rates, they’d get more rides and more profit.”

The backlash has sparked debate online, with users blaming vote-bank politics and calling for regulatory intervention to protect both tourists and licensed app-based drivers.