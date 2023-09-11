Traffic police of UP and Delhi post SRK's 'Jawan'-inspired traffic advisories

The police departments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (UP) are renowned for their innovative social media campaigns. They often utilise popular films and viral trends to raise awareness among the public. This time, they employed clips from the recent blockbuster film "Jawan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

On Sunday, the Delhi police shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), creatively incorporating scenes from "Jawan" to promote the use of helmets while riding motorcycles. The caption of the post reads, "BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!"

HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/SAHZpoyjl5 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 10, 2023

Similarly, on Saturday, the UP Police also posted a traffic advisory advocating for helmet use when riding motorcycles. They shared an image on X, depicting Shah Rukh Khan with a bandage-covered face on one side and a helmet on the other. The translated caption of the post reads, "Be it young or old, never forget a helmet before sitting on a two-wheeler."

Turning to the film itself, "Jawan" has been shattering box office records. It recently became the movie to mint the highest single-day collection, a first for any Bollywood movie in India, amounting to Rs 80.1 crore.

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, "Jawan" currently holds the second-highest grossing film position worldwide, trailing only "The Nun II."

The movie has entered the prestigious Rs 500 crore club in just four days, making Shah Rukh Khan the only actor to have two films cross this milestone in the same year. His earlier release of the year, "Pathan," concluded its box office run with an astonishing collection of Rs 1,055 crore. Now, his second release of the year is expected to surpass his own records.

In terms of first-week domestic collections, SRK's film has already exceeded the first-week earnings of "Gadar 2," which made Rs 284.73 crore in its opening week. The domestic collections of "Jawan" in the first four days stand at Rs 286.16 crore.