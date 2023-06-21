Tresind Studio, Gaggan Anand only eateries with Indian cuisine among world’s 50 best restaurants

Two restaurants offering Indian cuisine have featured in the list of world’s 50 best restaurants. Gaggan Anand’s restaurant in Bangkok has become a staple in such compilations – and people who keep up would know that he is frequently featured in such lists. However, there is another restaurant that has fared even better than Gaggan Anand – Tresind Studio in Dubai, helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini.

According to The World’s 50 Best, Tresind Studio has been ranked 11th, while Gaggan Anand is on the 17th spot.

Founded in 2018, Tresind Studio, located at the Nakheel Mall in The Palm Jumeirah, has taken home the trophy for the best restaurant in the Middle East and Africa for the first time. Tresind Studio was an experimental chef’s table-style concept in a room adjacent to Indian restaurant Tresind, founded by Bhupender Nath. Its success led the eatery to breakaway and get established as a standalone eatery.

According to The World’s 50 Best, they offer a ‘Tasting India’ menu, with a “beautifully curated map of India presented tableside”. They offer three dishes from east, west, north and south, with dramatic presentations. The west’s chaat, and the south’s crab curry laced with cinnamon and black pepper are some of its standout dishes. As for the drinks, they offer innovative pairings of fresh and flavourful cocktails with natural wines and house-made sodas and kombuchas.

Tresind Studio is managed by Vipin Panwar.

Moreover, Gaggan Anand by Gaggan Anand, one of the most popular restaurants in the world makes it to the list yet again. Anand, who started his career as a trainee at the Taj group, founded his first restaurant, Gaggan, in 2010. It quickly became a popular must-visit option and went on to be named the best restaurant in Asia four times.

Gaggan closed in August 2019, and reopened as Gaggan Anand. Anand is known for his experimental takes on traditional dishes, and for aiming to push the boundaries of the fine dining experience.

The World’s 50 Best had a special mention for the creativity offered at Gaggan Anand, including “emojis to represent each of the courses to pushing diners to eat with their hands or even lick the plate”, as the chef aims to reinvent fine dining.

Central in Lima, Disfrutar in Barcelona, Diverxo in Madrid, Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Alchemist in Copenhagen, Maido in Lima, Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera, Atomix in New York, Quintonil in Mexico City, and Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris are the top 10 restaurants in the world, according to the list.

Also read: Irrfan was not at all awed by Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in 'Piku': Naseeruddin Shah

Also read: US restaurant launches ‘Modi Ji Thali’; includes dhokla, idli, khichdi, dum aloo, papad