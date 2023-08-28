Tripta Tyagi row: School where teacher taught ordered to remain shut as probe continues

Neha Public School located in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has been mandated to cease operations until necessary actions are taken against the school authorities, following an incident where a Muslim student was subjected to physical harm by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher.

The Department of Education has taken a firm stance by issuing a notice to the school administration, announcing that temporary admissions will be arranged for students from the school at nearby educational institutions.

Shubham Shukla, the Basic Education Officer, revealed that a comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway and that the school's official recognition is at risk of being revoked. A case has been filed against the school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, who stands accused of making inflammatory remarks and directing students to harm a Muslim classmate as a consequence of incomplete homework.

A video capturing the distressing incident had gained widespread attention across multiple social media platforms, eliciting widespread condemnation for the teacher's actions. Presently, the Neha Public School caters to a student population of 50 and operates under the affiliation of the Uttar Pradesh government's basic education department.

In the interim, the Muslim student underwent a medical examination in Meerut on Sunday, prompted by his complaints of distress and difficulty falling asleep at night. According to the student's parents, he exhibited normal behavior upon returning home.

Irshad, the father of the Class 2 student, conveyed, "After experiencing unease and sleeplessness throughout the previous night, we took the boy to Meerut for a medical assessment. The doctor affirmed his normal health status. His agitation was largely a result of the inquiries he faced from various quarters, including journalists, concerning the incident at Neha Public School," as he informed PTI.

As per the police report, the First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to the viral video on Friday, asserting, "Instilling the poison of discrimination within the impressionable minds of innocent children, and transforming a place of education into a breeding ground for animosity—there is no worse deed a teacher can commit against the nation. This is the same divisive force propagated by the BJP, which has ignited turmoil across every corner of India. Children represent the future of India—let us not nurture hatred within them; collectively, we must impart the lessons of love."