‘True muscles are wisdom, courage, devotion and self-discipline,’ says Anand Mahindra on Hanuman Jayanti

Today, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a post on the social media platform Twitter. While wishing his internet followers a happy Hanuman Jayanti, the businessman said that Lord Hanuman is a symbol of wisdom, courage, devotion and self-discipline.

In his post, the chairman spoke about how his mother used to give the example of Lord Hanuman to describe strength. He also shared that when he started going to the gym, there used to be posters of Lord Hanuman to inspire people to grow muscles. But only later in life did he realise that actual strength is not about having muscles but wisdom, courage, devotion and self-discipline.

He shared pictures of Lord Hanuman in his tweet and wrote, “As a child, my mother would tell me to finish all my food if I wanted to be as strong as Hanumanji. Later, when I started working out at a gym, there would be posters of Hanumanji to inspire the development of muscles. It was only much later that I realised that his true ‘muscles’ were Wisdom, Courage, Devotion and Self-Discipline… Happy #HanumanJayanthi.”

As a child, my mother would tell me to finish all my food if I wanted to be as strong as Hanumanji. Later, when I started working out at a gym, there would be posters of Hanumanji to inspire the development of muscles. It was only much later that I realised that his true… pic.twitter.com/xL6o57U20c — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 6, 2023

This tweet by the billionaire has by far generated 1.7 m views, and internet users also came forward to wish the businessman a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Thank you for sharing this beautiful insight! 🙏 Hanumanji's true strength indeed lies in his wisdom, courage, devotion, and self-discipline. These qualities transcend physical might and inspire us to strive for inner growth. May we all embody these virtues in our lives and… — Vinish Kapoor (@foxinfotech) April 6, 2023

जय बजरंग बली🚩 — Yashesh Yadav (@yasheshyadav) April 6, 2023

Hanumaanji was the first body builder/wrestler even Balrama and Bheema considered him as their Guru — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) April 6, 2023

Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. On this day, devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa, offer flowers, coconuts, sweets, and holy water as prasad and offer prayers for blessings and strength.