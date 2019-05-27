TS Intermediate Re-evaluation results 2019 expected today, here's how to check your score

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the TSBIE Intermediate Re-evaluation examination results today. Students can check their results at the official website of the board- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from the official website, students can also check their results at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Additionally, the candidates can also check their results at a government app called 'T App Folio'.

TSBIE will declare the Class 12th re-evaluation results after a detailed re-scrutiny of answer sheets. The Inter Board revised or re-evaluation results are reportedly released on the direction of High Court. It is however noteworthy that around 3.18 lakh students had failed in the TSBIE Class 12th examination results, which were declared earlier in April. As many as 23 students had committed suicide after the declaration of Telangana Inter Results.

Here's how to check TSBIE Re-evaluation Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'Download Inter Results'.

Step-3: Enter your details like registration number and roll number.

Step-4: Your TSBIE Re-evaluation result will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

As per reports, the TS Intermediate Board had appointed a three-man committee to look into the complaints that were filed after the declaration of results on April 12, 2019. It further stated that no significant variation has been found in the pass percentage of Inter results 2019 as compared to last year.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

