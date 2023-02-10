Turkey earthquake: Meet Romio and Julie, NDRF's canine heroes who helped save 6-year-old girl

After a series of large earthquakes struck Turkey, a 6-year-old girl was miraculously rescued after being trapped under debris for three days. Her story grabbed headlines and brought some hope amid a calamity. But without two Indian sniffer dogs, it would not have been feasible.

Romio and Julie, members of the dog squad for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were crucial in finding 6-year-old Nasreen under tonnes of debris. The young girl might not have been saved if it hadn't been for their assistance.

Gurminder Singh, the contingent commander, and the handlers of Romio and Julie were interviewed by India Today. He said that Julie was the one who first detected Nasreen and informed her handler. Romio was then called in, and he confirmed the existence of the living being buried beneath the debris.

After being rescued, Nasreen was transported by military helicopter to the field hospital of the Indian Army in Turkey's Hatay for treatment. She is now healing and is stable.

This dog squad consists of Labrador-breed dogs trained in sniffing and rescue work. They left for Turkey on Tuesday with the NDRF team. The team was a part of the Indian government's initiative to provide assistance and rescue work to the Turkey government.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told news agency ANI that the dog squad would assist local authorities in Turkey with rescue and relief operations as per requirement.

Following the disastrous earthquake that struck on Monday and resulted in the deaths of more than 21,000 people and the destruction of hundreds of structures in Turkey and Syria, India initiated Operation Dost to provide aid to both nations.

Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that the sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts had reached Turkey. This sixth flight has been sent with more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the country.

Jaishankar further said that till now, India had sent five flights with more than 250 personnel, specialised equipment and other relief material amounting to more than 135 tonnes to Turkey.