'Twinkle wasn't bothered about Canadian citizenship controversy,' says Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently gave the reason for opting for Indian citizenship. He also dismissed rumours about the actor’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, being bothered by the attacks made against him on social media regarding his erstwhile Canadian citizenship.

In an interview with India Today, Kumar said that his wife was not all bothered by trolling that came online and that they don’t talk about it. “Nothing, what is there to have a conversation about?” he asked. The actor further added that, in his opinion, people attack him only ‘for effect’ and eventually get bored of it.

"Even though I had a Canadian passport, I paid all of my taxes here. I was the highest-paying taxpayer. I had no idea people were so disturbed. Because of the pandemic, it took nearly a year and a half for me to apply for citizenship. Surprisingly, I received it on August 15,” he said.

When asked if the process was too convenient, akin to a Hindi movie, he responded, “Not at all. This is actually what happened. The document says August 15. I shared a picture of it on Twitter (now X) as well. You can see for yourself. It was not a filmy coincidence.”

The actor also talked about the tarnished India-Canada relationship in recent weeks after Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of accused terrorist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He said that he chooses to hope that the relationship between the countries gets better.

Kumar also addressed allegations that he uses his work to promote the BJP government. “Lots of times people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission, and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power). No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country,” he said.

