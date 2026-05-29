U-18 Asia Cup: India’s next-gen hockey talent heads to Japan; men's team to face off against Kazakhstan

India’s U-18 men’s and women’s hockey teams are all set to begin their campaigns at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, as the country continues to strengthen its junior hockey structure ahead of future international tournaments. The competition, scheduled from May 29 to June 6, will bring together some of Asia’s top emerging hockey talent and is being viewed as an important platform for the next generation of Indian players.

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The Indian teams travelled to Japan after completing extensive preparation camps at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bhopal. The camps focused on endurance training, tactical drills and international exposure matches against Australia’s U-18 teams. The Indian men’s side finished the four-match series with one win, one defeat and two draws, while the women’s team ended its preparatory campaign with a morale-boosting victory.

Forward Ketan Kushwaha will captain the men’s side, while Sweety Kujur has been entrusted with leading the women’s team. Hockey India has also brought experienced former internationals into the coaching setup, with ex-India captain Sardar Singh mentoring the boys’ squad and former women’s team skipper Rani Rampal guiding the girls’ team.

India’s men’s team has been placed in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan. The team will open its campaign against Kazakhstan on May 29 before taking on Japan, Korea and Chinese Taipei in the group stage. The women’s side will begin its journey against Malaysia and later face Korea and Singapore.

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Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a strong contributor to the national setup, with six players from the state earning selection for the tournament. Among the standout stories is Nausheen Naz, who reportedly started playing without proper equipment before making it to the national team. Another player, Sneha Dawde, also overcame financial challenges to secure her place after impressive performances during the Australia exposure series.

The Asia Cup also comes during a crucial phase for Indian hockey, with preparations underway for future global events, including the Asian Games and junior World Cups. Strong performances in Japan could further strengthen India’s reputation as one of Asia’s leading hockey nations at the developmental level.