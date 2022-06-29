Udaipur murder case: Section 144 imposed, internet suspended

A shopkeeper named Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two assailants on Tuesday, who also filmed the crime. One of the assailants, identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon whereas the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The assailants admitted to killing the shopkeeper over a social media post in support of the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying their knife will get him as well. Sharma was in the news for her controversial statements about Prophet Muhammad in a television debate.

Here are top developments in Udaipur

1. Soon after the murder, demonstrators took to streets to protest the killing, forcing authorities to impose curfew in seven areas of the city. These areas included Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mala, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.

2. The curfew will be in place from 8pm on June 28 till further instructions by authorities. Those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in examination process will be exempted.



3. Authorities have also suspended mobile internet in Udaipur for the next 24 hours. Two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP and 600 additional police force have been sent to Udaipur.

Rajasthan Police issued a warning saying those responsible for distributing law and order will not be spared. Rajasthan Police added, “No criminal involved in Udaipur murder case will be spared.”

4. NIA has reached Udaipur today. Central government has dispatched a team of the anti-terror probe agency NIA to Udaipur on Tuesday night. An official told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity that prima facie, the case looks like a terror attack.

5. Post mortem of the Udaipur victim will be conducted today amid heavy police presence, DIG Rajendra Prasad Goyal told the reporters.

6. Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha have given calls for protests following the murder of tailor in Udaipur. While Hindu Mahasabha called for a demonstration at Uttar Pradesh’s Atal Chowk at 5 pm on Wednesday, Bajrang Dal activists will burn effigies of “Islamic terrorism” on June 29-30 at all its district centres.

7. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and assured that suitable action will be taken against the accused. He said, “I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime.”

8. After the accused were arrested by the police, Gehlot said, “Both the accused of murder of youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in the court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace.”

9. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and appealed to public to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He also mentioned that district administration has been ordered to take strict action against the culprits.